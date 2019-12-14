Qatar’s foreign minister said on Saturday there has been small progress to resolve a two and a half year dispute between the Gulf state and its neighbors.

Asked whether there was progress at the Gulf Cooperation Council summit held last week, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani told Reuters that there has been “small progress, just a little progress.”

Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt cut diplomatic and trade links with Qatar in June 2017, accusing it of backing terrorism.

Qatar denies the charge.

Last Tuesday and during the opening speech of the 40th Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Summit held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz stressed that the Gulf countries must unite against the Iranian regime’s aggression in the region.

Since its establishment, the Saudi King said, the GCC has been able to overcome several crises that have hit the region.

