The UAE’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Anwar Gargash said on Saturday that the recent Qatari leaks on resolving the Doha dispute with Saudi Arabia without the other three states - the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and, Egypt – are attempts by the Qatari regime to divide ranks and evade commitments.SHOW MORE
