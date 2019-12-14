The UAE’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Anwar Gargash said on Saturday that the recent Qatari leaks on resolving the Doha dispute with Saudi Arabia without the other three states - the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and, Egypt – are attempts by the Qatari regime to divide ranks and evade commitments.

“The recent Qatari leaks regarding resolving Doha’s crisis with Saudi Arabia, without the three other countries, are a repetition of Doha’s quest to divide ranks and evade commitments,” said Gargash in a series of tweets.

He added that “Riyadh leads a broad front of its brothers in this file and other regional files, and its [Saudi Arabia] commitments to the demands and its allies are essential and solid.”

Earlier on Saturday, Qatar’s foreign minister said there has been small progress to resolve a two and a half year dispute between the Gulf state and its neighbors.

Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt, known as the quartet, cut all diplomatic and transport ties with Qatar in June 2017 over Doha’s support for extremist groups.

Qatar denies the charges.



Last Update: Saturday, 14 December 2019 KSA 17:22 - GMT 14:22