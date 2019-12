The UAE’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Anwar Gargash warned on Monday against weakening the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

“Weakening the Organization of Islamic Cooperation is not in the interest of the Islamic world and its countries, and the policy of the axes towards the organization and its members is a short-term policy that is not characterized by wisdom, consensus and unity of the word,” said Gargash in a tweet on Monday.

The OIC has 57 member states from across the Islamic world. Its website describes the organization as “the collective voice of the Muslim world.”

Last Update: Monday, 16 December 2019 KSA 12:55 - GMT 09:55