Jamal Khashoggi’s son, Salah, said on Monday that he’s confident the Saudi judicial system is fair, after Saudi prosecution sentenced five people to death and three others to a total of 24 years in jail for the murder of his father.

“Today we have been granted justice as the children of the deceased, God willing, Jamal Khashoggi. We affirm our confidence in the Saudi judiciary at all levels, that it has been fair to us and that justice has been achieved,” Salah said in a tweet.

Khashoggi, a well-known Saudi journalist, was murdered on October 20, 2018 at the Saudi Arabian consulate in Istanbul. He was visiting the consulate to complete paperwork related to his divorce.

The sentences were announced by the Public Prosecutor at a press conference held in Riyadh.

All those suspected of involvement in the murder case were interrogated by the Public Prosecution. Those indicted were transferred to court. Those not indicted were released, the Public Prosecutor said.

Saud al-Qahtani, former Saudi Royal Court Advisor, was investigated in the case but was not charged, the Public Prosecutor said.

Former Deputy Intelligence Chief Ahmed al-Asiri had been investigated and indicted then transferred to court. The court’s verdict was that he was to be released due for the lack of sufficient evidence.

The investigations concluded that there was no premeditation to commit the murder.

