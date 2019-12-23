A Saudi Arabian court has sentenced five people to death for the murder of Jamal Khashoggi, and three others were sentenced to a total of 24 years in jail, the Public Prosecutor said.

Khashoggi, a well-known Saudi journalist, was murdered on October 20, 2018 at the Saudi Arabian consulate in Istanbul. He was visiting the consulate to complete paperwork related to his divorce.

The sentences were announced by the Public Prosecutor at a press conference held in Riyadh. Saud al-Qahtani, former Saudi Royal Court Advisor, was investigated in the case but was not charged, the Public Prosecutor said.

Former Deputy Intelligence Chief Ahmed al-Asiri was investigated but released for insufficient evidence.

Different sentences totaling 24 years were handed down to three individuals “for their role in covering up this crime and violating the law,” the Public Prosecutor added in a statement.

At the time of the murder, the authorities arrested 18 Saudis for investigation and the Public Prosecutor subsequently indicted 11 people. The court found three people not guilty, the statement said.

“This was a heinous crime,” Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman told CBS “60 Minutes” in an interview that aired in September.

