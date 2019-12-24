The UAE and Bahrain said on Monday that the rulings issued by the Saudi Arabian judiciary regarding the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi confirm the Kingdom’s commitment to implementing the law with transparency and fairness, holding everyone involved accountable.

The UAE’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Anwar Gargash said that the Kingdom’s treatment with those involved in the murder confirms the independency of the Saudi judiciary, adding that the measures taken were fast and fair.

Gargash also reassured the UAE’s support for Saudi Arabia in its efforts to stabilize the region, rejecting any attempts to exploit the Khashoggi case or to interfere in the internal affairs of the Kingdom.



A statement issued by Bahraini ministry of foreign affairs also rejected any country’s targeting of Saudi Arabia in an attempt to destabilize the Kingdom or interfere with its internal affairs.

A Saudi Arabian court sentenced Monday five people to death for the murder of Jamal Khashoggi, and three others were sentenced to a total of 24 years in jail, the Public Prosecutor said during a press conference.

The United States considered Saudi Arabia’s rulings “an important step” in holding those responsible for the crime accountable, a senior official of the US administration said on Monday.

Khashoggi, a well-known Saudi journalist, was murdered on October 20, 2018 at the Saudi Arabian consulate in Istanbul. He was visiting the consulate to complete paperwork related to his divorce.

The sentences were announced by the Public Prosecutor at a press conference held in Riyadh.

All those suspected of involvement in the murder case were interrogated by the Public Prosecution. Those indicted were transferred to court. Those not indicted were released, the Public Prosecutor said.

Last Update: Tuesday, 24 December 2019 KSA 23:36 - GMT 20:36