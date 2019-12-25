The court rulings on the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi demonstrate the Saudi judiciary’s commitment to hold all those who violate the law accountable for their actions, the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Secretary-General Abdullatif Al-Zayani said on Wednesday.

Saudi Arabia’s Public Prosecutor announced on Monday that the courts had sentenced five people to death for the murder of Khashoggi, a prominent journalist, and three others were sentenced to a total of 24 years in jail.

The GCC’s secretary-general also denounced attempts by foreign countries to politicize the journalist’s murder, and interfere in the internal affairs of the Kingdom.

Khashoggi was murdered on October 20, 2018 at the Saudi Arabian consulate in Istanbul. He was visiting the consulate to complete paperwork related to his divorce.

Last Update: Wednesday, 25 December 2019 KSA 10:25 - GMT 07:25