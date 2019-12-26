Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister, Prince Faisal bin Farhan al-Saud met with Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan and Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi in Islamabad Thursday.

Pakistan Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) has given high importance to the visit and has stated that the visit holds significant value as it would invite exchange of views that would cover “bilateral matters and regional issues of mutual interest.”

Qureshi received Prince Faisal upon his arrival.

“Both countries are committed to further expand and strengthen bilateral relations and cooperation,” said Qureshi.

Qureshi highlighted the ongoing tensions in India and appreciated Saudi Arabia’s extended support to Pakistan on the matter.

Both ministers agreed to continue consultations on Kashmir and other regional issues in the future.

The Kingdom appointed Prince Faisal as Foreign Minister in October and this marks his first-ever visit to Pakistan.



