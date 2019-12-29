At least nine people were killed and several others were injured in a blast that hit a military graduation parade in the Yemeni southern town of al-Dhalea on Sunday, according to Al Arabiya sources.

The blast was caused by a Houthi missile, according to the media office of the southern forces controlling al-Dhalea. Three members of the Iran-backed Houthi militia have been arrested near where the bombing took place.

Witnesses told Reuters that a blast near a guest platform went off during the parade.

(With Reuters)



Last Update: Sunday, 29 December 2019 KSA 12:12 - GMT 09:12