Oman’s Sultan Qaboos bin Said is in “stable condition” and continuing a program of medical treatment, state television said on Tuesday, citing a statement from the sultan’s office.

Concerns had grown for the sultan’s health after he made a short visit to Belgium for medical treatment this month and Omani authorities said nothing about his health after his return.

Qaboos, 79, is an ally of the West and has ruled the Gulf Arab state since leading a bloodless coup in 1970 with the help of Britain, Oman's former colonial power.

Last Update: Tuesday, 31 December 2019 KSA 16:22 - GMT 13:22