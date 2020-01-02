Bahrain appointed Gulf Cooperation Council Secretary General Abdullatif al-Zayani as the kingdom’s next foreign minister, state news agency (BNA) reported on Thursday, citing a decision by King Hamad bin Isa al-Khalifa.



Al-Zayani replaces Khaled bin Ahmed al-Khalifa, minister since 2005 who has been appointed as diplomatic adviser to the king. BNA said al-Zayani would take up his post when his term as GCC secretary general ends in 2020, without giving a precise date.

Last Update: Thursday, 2 January 2020 KSA 16:39 - GMT 13:39