Najwa Kassem, a star television presenter on Arabic news channels Al Arabiya and Al Hadath, passed away Thursday morning at her home in Dubai.
Very sad start for 2020— Asaad Hanna (@AsaadHannaa) January 2, 2020
We lost today one of the great journalists in the Arabic world.
We planned to meet in Istanbul when you visit, but that didn’t happen.
Najwa Kassem.... #RIP@najkassem pic.twitter.com/agbSbO18aE
Sad news of the death of prominent journalist and @alarabiya anchorwoman @NajwaKassem, who passed away today💔May Allah have mercy on her.#وفاة_نجوى_قاسم https://t.co/QYpLRFo3y5— Kate Stewart (@KateStewart22) January 2, 2020
Oh my God. The last tweet of news anchor Najwa Kassem before she passed away in her house in Dubai. A prayer for Lebanon. May Najwa rest in peace. https://t.co/Y1jg5md3Mk— The Big Pharaoh (@TheBigPharaoh) January 2, 2020
