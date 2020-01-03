US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, in a telephone call, thanked Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for Riyadh’s steadfast support and for recognizing aggressive threats posed by Iran’s Quds force, according to a statement by the US State Department.

Saudi Arabia said it is closely following the events in Iraq and emphasizes the importance of self-restraint, Al Arabiya reported citing an official source.

“The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is following the events in Iraq, which came as a result of the escalation of tensions and terrorist acts that it denounces and which the Kingdom warned in the past of its repercussions,” the official source was quoted as saying.

The United States carried out an air strike that killed top Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani and nine others, including members of an Iraqi pro-Iranian group, outside Baghdad's airport early Friday.

(With agencies)



Last Update: Friday, 3 January 2020 KSA 21:07 - GMT 18:07