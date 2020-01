Finding a political solution must prevail over the urge for confrontation and escalation, the UAE’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs said on Friday.

Gargash took to Twitter to comment on US airstrike at the Baghdad International Airport, which left eight people dead, including Iranian Quds Force commander Qassem Soleimani and Iraqi militia commander Abu Mahdi al-Mohandes were killed in the strike.

In a tweet, the foreign minister said: “In light of the intensifying regional developments, wisdom and rationality must prevail, political solutions must prevail over confrontation and escalation.”

“The issues facing the region are complex and accumulating, and there is a loss of trust between both parties. (However), rational engagement requires a calm and unemotional approach,” Gargash said.

-With AFP

Last Update: Friday, 3 January 2020 KSA 13:51 - GMT 10:51