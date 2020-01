Bahrain said on Friday it is following the developments in Iraq and called for de-escalation after a US airstrike, according to the state news agency.

A US airstrike killed Qassem Soleimani, architect of Iran’s spreading military influence in the Middle East, in Baghdad

In a related development, US President Donald Trump said Washington was “ready and prepared” for any response and that he would take whatever action is necessary to protect Americans after the killing of Iranian general Qassem Soleimani.

Trump said recent attacks on US targets in Iraq and assault on US embassy in Baghdad were carried out at Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani’s direction, he said in his first remarks after US airstrikes killed Soleimani in Iraq on Friday.

