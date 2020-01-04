Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) on Saturday deleted a report describing the killing of Iran’s Qassem Soleimani as “pouring fuel on the fire” after it garnered angry replies from the public.

The head of Iran’s elite Quds Force, Soleimani, and Iraqi militia commander Abu Mahdi al-Mohandes were killed on Friday in a US airstrike.

“It seems that the person who wrote the report forgot that Soleimani and his Revolutionary Guards, and al-Mohandes were behind the attempted assassination on Sheikh Jaber Al Sabah, God rest his soul, the late Emir of Kuwait,” Saudi journalist Adhwan al-Ahmari wrote on Twitter.

Several other Twitter users took to the platform to call out the news agency, with some urging the Ministry of Information to hold KUNA accountable.

“To the Minister of Information, action must be taken against the person running the KUNA Twitter page. This is an official media page, and not a game in the hands of employees who do not know the importance the words they write hold,” one user wrote.

Last Update: Saturday, 4 January 2020 KSA 12:13 - GMT 09:13