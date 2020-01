Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman stressed the importance of de-escalating regional tensions in a phone call with Iraqi Prime Minister Adil Abdul Mahdi.

The Crown Prince “reviewed with the Iraqi Prime Minister developments in the region, the Kingdom's concern for the security and stability of the brotherly country of Iraq, and the need to make efforts to calm and reduce tension in the region,” the SPA statement read.

Earlier, Saudi Arabia’s King Salman spoke with Iraqi President Barham Salih and “stressed on the importance of calm and defusing the crisis in the region.”

Last Update: Sunday, 5 January 2020 KSA 02:05 - GMT 23:05