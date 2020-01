The Sultanate of Oman calls on the US and Iran to resolve the conflict through dialogue and diplomatic solutions, the Oman News Agency reported on Sunday.

“The Sultanate is closely following unfortunate developments of escalation between the United States and the Islamic Republic of Iran and calls on both sides to use dialogue and look for diplomatic ways to resolve the conflict in the region,” the news agency tweeted.

“The Sultanate also calls on the international community to increate efforts of achieving security and stability in the region,” the news agency added in another tweet.

Last Update: Sunday, 5 January 2020 KSA 10:31 - GMT 07:31