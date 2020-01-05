The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) says it is following developments with great concern and is calling for calm and dialogue to de-escalate regional tension, the council’s outgoing Secretary General Abdullatif bin Rashid al-Zayani said in a statement.

“His Excellency the Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council Abdullatif bin Rashid al-Zayani explained that the GCC countries have followed with great concern the serious events and developments in the brotherly country of Iraq. Dr. Abdullatif al-Zayani called on the concerned parties to calm down, de-escalate, and prioritize political solutions to the crises to spare the region – which is already tensed – and its people of any negative repercussions on their security and stability,” the statement from the GCC read.

In the aftermath of Friday's US drone strike that killed Iranian General Qassem Soleimani in Iraq, regional tensions have spiked with Iranian warnings of retaliation.

Last Update: Sunday, 5 January 2020 KSA 21:24 - GMT 18:24