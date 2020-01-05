Saudi Arabia expressed its rejection and condemnation of the Turkish parliament’s decision to pass a bill approving a military deployment to Libya, according to a statement from the Kingdom’s foreign ministry, considering it a violation of UN Security Council resolutions.

“The Kingdom condemns the approval of the Turkish parliament to send military forces to Libya, considering it a violation of the Security Council resolutions issued on Libya and undermining the international efforts to solve the Libyan crisis,” the statement read.

“The Kingdom affirms that this Turkish escalation constitutes a threat to security and stability in Libya and a threat to Arab and regional security as it interferes in the internal affairs of an Arab country in flagrant violation of international principles and norms,” the statement added.

Last Thursday, Turkish lawmakers formally adopted a bill approving a military deployment in Libya to shore up the UN-recognized Government of National Accord (GNA) in Tripoli.

The Libyan parliament voted unanimously on Saturday to cut ties with Turkey and close embassies in the two countries.

Last Update: Sunday, 5 January 2020 KSA 02:55 - GMT 23:55