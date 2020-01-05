Senior Saudi Arabian military leaders met with their counterparts from “allied countries” to “develop an improved strategy for dealing with the Houthi militia,” in the event of attacks on civilian and economic facilities across the region, Asharq al-Awsat reported citing its own sources.

According to Asharq al-Awsat’s report, the strategy will include “a preparation to direct painful military operations and strikes against militia leaders to pay the price for their attacks so that the focus is on the idle leaders for a political solution and their place and interests in Yemen.”

The report added that the strategy discussed would include “high-potential monitoring and targeting systems that have been introduced, including the deployment of fighter squadrons belonging to allied countries of the Kingdom, as well as radars, air defenses, and modern weapons.”

The meeting of leaders came under the assumption of a “possibility that the Houthis might carry out what Tehran dictates” to the militia.

Last Update: Sunday, 5 January 2020 KSA 05:37 - GMT 02:37