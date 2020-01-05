Saudi Arabia’s King Salman has telephoned Iraqi President Barham Salih and assured him of the Kingdom’s keenness for regional stability and the importance of taking measures to defuse tensions.

“The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques discussed during the meeting with His Excellency the developments of events in the region, confirming - the Kingdom's keenness on the security and stability of the brotherly country of Iraq, the importance of calm and defusing the crisis in the region, and taking all measures to reduce tension in it,” a statement on the Saudi Press Agency read.

This comes a day after a Saudi Arabian official source said that the Kingdom is closely following the events in Iraq and emphasizes the importance of self-restraint.

“The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is following the events in Iraq, which came as a result of the escalation of tensions and terrorist acts that it denounces and which the Kingdom warned in the past of its repercussions,” the official source was quoted by Al Arabiya as saying.

For his part, Salih expressed his thanks and appreciation to King Salman, and for the Kingdom's interest in Iraq’s security and stability.

Last Update: Sunday, 5 January 2020 KSA 23:07 - GMT 20:07