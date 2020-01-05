Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman has issued directives to Vice Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman to conduct an official visit to Washington and London in the next two days, according to sources who spoke to pan-Arab newspaper Asharq al-Awsat.SHOW MORE
