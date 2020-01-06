Bahrain’s Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad al-Khalifa spoke on the phone on Monday with US Defense Secretary Mark Esper on the importance of maintaining regional security and stability, according to a statement by state news agency BNA.

“During the call, the long-standing strategic relationship between the Kingdom of Bahrain and the United States of America was discussed, in addition to the importance of continuing efforts to enhance security, stability, and development in the region towards a lasting peace.

Their conversation followed the killing of a top Iranian military commander, Qassem Soleimani, in a US drone strike on Friday at Baghdad International Airport that has raised tensions across the region.

Last Update: Monday, 6 January 2020 KSA 20:33 - GMT 17:33