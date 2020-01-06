Ali Abdul Razzaq al-Shari, a leader of the Iran-backed Houthi militia, was killed west of the Yemeni city of Taiz on Monday, according to the Yemeni News Agency.

Al-Shari was reportedly killed in the area of Wadi al-Bahbah, near Taiz.

- Developing.

Last Update: Monday, 6 January 2020 KSA 17:44 - GMT 14:44