Saudi Arabia announced on Monday the establishment of a regional council of eight Arab and African countries bordering the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden.

Saudi King Salman received the foreign ministers of Egypt, Jordan, Eritrea, Yemen, Sudan, Somalia, and Djibouti in Riyadh, where they discussed developing cooperation between the countries bordering the Red Sea to bolster the security and stability of the region.

Last Update: Monday, 6 January 2020 KSA 17:06 - GMT 14:06