Saudi Arabia arrested the most “most dangerous wanted terrorist” in the eastern province of Qatif after he opened fire on a security patrol, the Kingdom’s Ministry of Interior announced, state-run Al Ekhbariya TV said on Tuesday.

The man, identified as Mohammed Hussein al-Ammar, was wanted for his role in the kidnapping and murder of Saudi judge Sheikh Mohammed Al Jirani, in addition to shooting the security patrol.

-With Reuters



Last Update: Tuesday, 7 January 2020 KSA 16:22 - GMT 13:22