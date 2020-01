Saudi Arabia's Vice Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman met with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in Washington where they discussed recent events in the region and efforts toward maintaining international stability.

“I had the pleasure of meeting @SecPompeo. We discussed recent events in the region, and efforts to maintain regional and international peace and stability,” Prince Khalid tweeted after his meeting.

Prince Khalid bin Salman is currently conducting an official visit to Washington and is also expected to head to the United Kingdom next.

