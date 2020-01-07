Saudi Arabia’s Vice Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman met with the US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper where they discussed mutual challenges faced by the Kingdom and the United States, and ongoing military cooperation between the two countries.
SHOW MORE
Met with @EsperDoD to discuss mutual challenges faced by our countries, and emphasize the importance of our ongoing military cooperation, which serves regional and international security.— Khalid bin Salman خالد بن سلمان (@kbsalsaud) January 7, 2020
How are we doing?