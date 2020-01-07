Saudi Arabia’s Vice Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman met with the US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper where they discussed mutual challenges faced by the Kingdom and the United States, and ongoing military cooperation between the two countries.

“Met with @EsperDoDto discuss mutual challenges faced by our countries, and emphasize the importance of our ongoing military cooperation, which serves regional and international security,” Prince Khalid wrote on his Twitter on Tuesday after the meeting.

Met with @EsperDoD to discuss mutual challenges faced by our countries, and emphasize the importance of our ongoing military cooperation, which serves regional and international security. — Khalid bin Salman خالد بن سلمان (@kbsalsaud) January 7, 2020

Prince Khalid earlier met with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in Washington where they discussed recent events in the region and efforts toward maintaining international stability.

Prince Khalid bin Salman met with is currently conducting an official visit to Washington and will be heading to the United Kingdom next.

Last Update: Tuesday, 7 January 2020 KSA 06:59 - GMT 03:59