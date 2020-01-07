Saudi Arabia’s Council of Ministers, chaired by King Salman bin Abdulaziz, on Tuesday reiterated the Kingdom’s call for action to achieve regional security and stability and prevent any situation that could lead to heightened tensions in the Middle East, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.SHOW MORE
نستخدم ملفات الكوكيز لنسهل عليك استخدام مواقعنا الإلكترونية ونكيف المحتوى والإعلانات وفقا لمتطلباتك واحتياجاتك الخاصة، لتوفير ميزات وسائل التواصل الاجتماعية ولتحليل حركة المرور لدينا...اعرف أكثر
We use cookies to personalize content and ads , to provide social media features and to analyze our traffic ... Learn more
How are we doing?