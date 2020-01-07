Saudi Arabia’s Council of Ministers, chaired by King Salman bin Abdulaziz, on Tuesday reiterated the Kingdom’s call for action to achieve regional security and stability and prevent any situation that could lead to heightened tensions in the Middle East, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

King Salman also condemned Turkey’s intervention in Libya and called it a violation of the UN Security Council resolutions, SPA reported.

The international community must shoulder its responsibilities in regards to the situation in Iraq, King Salman added, according to SPA.

The cabinet also emphasized the important role that the newly-formed Council of Arab and African States bordering the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden will play in strengthening the political, economic, and security cooperation between its member countries.

Last Update: Tuesday, 7 January 2020 KSA 15:14 - GMT 12:14