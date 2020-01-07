The US Embassy in the UAE issued a security alert on Tuesday warning its citizens “of heightened tensions in the region.”

The embassy advised its American citizens to “maintain a high level of vigilance and practice good situational awareness” in the country.

Tensions in the Middle East have been heightened after a US airstrike killed top Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani in Baghdad on Friday.

The alert, published on the Embassy’s website and that of the State Department, came a day after American citizens in Israel were sent the same warning.

