De-escalation in the region is “wise and necessary”, the UAE’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Anwar Gargash said in a tweet on Wednesday.

Gargash added that it is “essential that the region pulls back from the current & troubling tensions.”

“Essential that the region pulls back from the current & troubling tensions. De-escalation is both wise & necessary. A political path towards stability must follow,” the minister’s tweet said.

Essential that the region pulls back from the current & troubling tensions. De escalation is both wise & necessary. A political path towards stability must follow. — د. أنور قرقاش (@AnwarGargash) January 8, 2020

Last Update: Wednesday, 8 January 2020 KSA 10:56 - GMT 07:56