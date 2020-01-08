The UAE’s Minister of Energy Suhail al-Mazroui said on Wednesday that he does not expect or want a war.

The minister said that he is not worried about oil supply through Strait of Hormuz being cut, adding that every country in the world would be affected by any cut in oil supply through Hormuz and Iran understands that.

The UAE has some spare oil capacity and will supply the world with what it requires, al-Mazroui said.



Last Update: Wednesday, 8 January 2020 KSA 08:46 - GMT 05:46