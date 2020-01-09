Saudi Arabia condemned on Thursday Iran’s violation of Iraqi sovereignty, renewing calls for restraint after the Iranian missile attacks in Iraq, according to Saudi News Agency (SPA) citing the Saudi foreign ministry.

“Within the framework of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s follow-up of events in Iraq, which the Kingdom previously issued statements about, and the developments that occurred where Iran targeted two Iraqi military bases housing the international coalition forces fighting Daesh [ISIS], Saudi Arabia condemns these attacks and condemns Iran’s violation of Iraqi sovereignty and renew calls for the necessity of restraint by all parties with the utmost care not to escalate to maintain the security and stability of the brotherly Iraq and the region,” read the foreign ministry’s statement carried by SPA.

Earlier, Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan affirmed that the Kingdom will support all efforts so that Iraq achieves security and stability.

Iraq’s President Barham Salih on Wednesday condemned Iran’s missile strikes on Iraqi bases where US and other foreign troops are based, saying he feared “dangerous developments” in the region.

“We denounce the Iranian missile bombing that hit military installations on Iraqi territory and renew our rejection of the repeated violation of state sovereignty and the transformation of Iraq into a battlefield for warring sides,” his office said in a statement.

Last Update: Thursday, 9 January 2020 KSA 18:47 - GMT 15:47