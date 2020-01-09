Saudi Arabia’s ministry of interior said on Wednesday that the Kingdom’s security authorities arrested nine persons including the most-wanted on a terrorist list, Mohammed bin Hussein Ali al-Ammar in the eastern province of Qatif.

In a follow-up statement, the spokesperson of the Saudi State Security Presidency said that the security authorities on Tuesday identified a terrorist hideout - located in the al-Bahari neighborhood of Qatif in the eastern region - where al-Ammar was hiding.

Al-Ammar was arrested after he opened fire at security officers, after refusing to surrender. No one was injured.

Al-Ammar is considered one of the most dangerous terrorists on the list.

According to the statement carried by the Saudi News Agency (SPA), the security authorities seized different kind of weapons and money with al-Ammar during his arrest.

464 bullets including different weapons were found in the hideout in Qatif. (SPA)

Last Update: Thursday, 9 January 2020 KSA 23:49 - GMT 20:49