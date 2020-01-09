The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and its leadership “always stand with brotherly Iraq and its dear people, and will do everything in its power to spare it the danger of war and conflict between external parties,” Prince Khalid bin Salman, Vice Defense Minister, stated in a tweet on Thursday.SHOW MORE
