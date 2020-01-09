Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan affirmed on Thursday that the Kingdom will support all efforts so that Iraq achieves security and stability.

“Iraq is a brotherly Arab country, and it is the most urgent need today for its wise sons to join forces to avoid war and not be a battleground where it is the biggest loser,” said Prince Faisal in a tweet.

For his part and separately, Saudi Arabia’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel al-Jubeir tweeted saying that the Kingdom watches closely the situation in Iraq and “works to keep this fraternal country away from sliding into fighting and war” so that the Iraqi people “will live with what they deserve of development, prosperity, and security.”

He added that the Kingdom “will stand with Iraq to overcome everything that threatens its security and stability.”

Earlier, Prince Khalid bin Salman, Vice Defense Minister, stated in a tweet that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and its leadership “always stand with brotherly Iraq and its dear people, and will do everything in its power to spare it the danger of war and conflict between external parties.”

