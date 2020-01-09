The Yemeni government announced they have signed a deal with the Southern Transitional Council (STC) on implementing the Riyadh Agreement on the withdrawal of forces, with a deadline of 20 days on enforcing the pact.

“Today, we put the Riyadh agreement between the legitimate government and the transitional council in an advanced stage on the road to the comprehensive implementation of the agreement in the military aspect,” Ahmed Obaid bin Dagher, an advisor to the Yemeni President, said in a statement.

He said a deadline of 20 days to implement troop withdrawals from both sides would begin on Saturday.

Dagher said that the signing of the agreement was sponsored and actively pursued by President Yemen's President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi, Saudi Arabia’s leadership, the Arab Coalition, and the relevant political and military leaderships, which completed the framework for the return of the forces in order to prevent any maneuvers toward military actions.

The legitimate government in Yemen and the STC signed the “Riyadh Agreement” on November 5, under the auspices of Saudi Arabia’s King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who officially announced the deal.

