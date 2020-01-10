A fire broke out early Friday morning at a tower under construction in the western coastal city of Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Saudi Arabia’s Civil Defense tweeted that it responded to reports of a fire and that firefighters were able to entirely put out the flames later in the day.

“The end of the firefighting operations at the Corniche tower accident site and the continuation of the cooling operations are ongoing. Investigation procedures are impending with the teams remaining on the site,” the Saudi Civil Defense tweeted.

Col. Mohammed al-Qarni, a spokesperson for the Saudi Civil Defense, said that the fire did not cause any injuries to the workers at the tower under construction.

