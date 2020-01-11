Condolences started pouring in on Saturday for Oman’s Sultan Qaboos bin Said al-Said, the longest-serving leader in the Gulf region who died earlier the same day at the age of 79.

The US Embassy in Muscat offered its condolences in a tweet, saying that the late Sultan’s “steadfast leadership embodied his sincerity, his generosity, his tolerance, and his deep love for his country” and adding that he “will be missed.”

Former US President George W. Bush released a statement saying he is saddened by the news and that the late Sultan Qaboos had been a stable force in the Middle East.

“He had a vision for a modern, prosperous and peaceful Oman,” Bush said in the statement. “And, he willed that vision into a reality.”



"Laura and I are saddened by the death of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos bin Said al Said, the Sultan of Oman. He was a stable force in the Middle East and a strong U.S. ally." Full statement by President George W. Bush on the Sultan of Oman: https://t.co/mEBXEGNXyk — George W. Bush Presidential Center (@TheBushCenter) January 11, 2020



Brotherly Oman and the Arab and Islamic world have lost a wise leader, tweeted the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed, offering condolences to the Omani leader’s family and people.

The UAE’s Minister of State of Foreign Affairs Anwar Gargash extended his condolences to the people of Oman in a statement on Twitter.

“We lost a high profile historical figure with the death of Sultan Qaboos… A wise and inspiring leader who led the revival of Oman for over 50 years and worked wholeheartedly for the good of his country and people.”

