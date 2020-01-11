Haitham bin Tariq al-Said is taking oath of allegiance as new Sultan to succeed Qaboos, state media reported on Saturday morning, hours after it was announced that Sultan Qaboos passed away at the age of 79.

The cousin of the late Sultan and his successor, who is a member of the al-Said royal family, previously served as Oman’s Culture and Heritage Minister, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and the Secretary General for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Last Update: Saturday, 11 January 2020 KSA 09:51 - GMT 06:51