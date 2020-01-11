Saudi Arabia’s King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman sent on Saturday messages of condolences to Oman’s Sultan Haitham bin Tariq on the passing of the late Sultan Qaboos bin Said.

Sultan Haitham bin Tariq al-Said was sworn in as the new ruler of Oman, hours after it was announced that Sultan Qaboos passed away at the age of 79.

“We received with great sadness the news of the death of the late His Majesty Sultan Qaboos bin Said – may God have mercy on him – and we pray to God Almighty that our brother be blessed with the mercy of the most merciful,” King Salman said in a statement published on the Saudi Press Agency.

Saudi King Salman also congratulated Sultan Haitham bin Tariq on his assumption as ruler of Oman and asked God to bless the new leader in order to “to achieve the aspirations of the Omani people” under his “wise leadership.”

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman also sent a message of condolences and said: “I ask the Lord to grant you success in completing the path of made by the late [Sultan Qaboos] in his efforts to develop and prosper the Sultanate of Oman.”

Last Update: Saturday, 11 January 2020 KSA 18:40 - GMT 15:40