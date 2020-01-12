The Bahrain Petroleum Company (Bapco) was recently attacked by suspected Iranian state-sponsored hackers who planted malware in the company’s network designed to delete data from infected computers, accordin to a report seen by local media.

According to a report from Bahrain’s Gulf Daily News on Friday, the attack on the company’s data took place last week via suspected Iranian hackers the data-wiping malware called “Dustman.”

A technical report seen by business technology news website ZDNet said the attack did not last long, and that the hackers may have targeted a limited number of computers at Bapco.

“Bapco’s operations and supplies to the local and international market did not face any interruption, and business continued as usual without any impact,” the spokesman,” told Bahraini daily Akhbar al-Khaleej.

According to AFP, Iranian hackers working to penetrate systems, businesses, and governments around the world have caused hundreds of millions of dollars in damages.

Last summer, hackers believed to be working for the Iranian government targeted US government agencies, as well as sectors of the economy, including oil and gas, sending waves of spear-phishing emails, representatives of cybersecurity companies CrowdStrike and FireEye, which regularly track such activity, told the Associated Press.

Last Update: Sunday, 12 January 2020 KSA 05:41 - GMT 02:41