Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif told newly appointed Sultan Haitham bin Tariq al-Said on Sunday that Iran is willing to develop friendly relations with Oman, Iran’s official IRNA reported on Sunday.

Zarif was in Oman heading a high-ranking delegation to attend the commemoration ceremony of the late Omani ruler, Sultan Qaboos bin Said al-Said, where he met with Sultan Haitham, according to Iran’s semi-official Tasnim News Agency.

The Prime Minister is reportedly scheduled to leave Muscat for Tehran later Sunday.

Oman’s Sultan Qaboos, the longest-serving leader in the Gulf region, died on Saturday at the age of 79. July would have marked his fiftieth anniversary of ruling the country.



