Schools and government institutions will be closed in Kuwait for three days of mourning over the death of Oman’s Sultan Qaboos bin Said al-Said, the country’s national news agency cited the Civil Service Commission as saying on Saturday.

Kuwaiti Emir Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah gave the commission direct orders to issue days three days off, which will begin on January 12 and end on January 14, Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) reported.

The emir on Sunday traveled to Oman to offer his condolences over the Sultan’s death, KUNA said.

Sultan Qaboos died early on Saturday at the age of 79. Haitham bin Tariq al-Said was sworn in as the new Sultan of Oman on Saturday.

Last Update: Sunday, 12 January 2020 KSA 12:01 - GMT 09:01