Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud received on Sunday Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and his delegation in Riyadh.

King Salman later held a session of official talks with Prime Minister Abe.

During the session, they reviewed bilateral relations between the two friendly countries and ways of enhancing and developing them, according to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

They also reviewed cooperation in the fields of tourism, security of supplies, artificial intelligence and renewable energy. The two sides also discussed a number of regional and international issues of common interests.

The session was attended by Ministers and senior officials, including Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Minister of Energy; Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah, Minister of Foreign Affairs; Mohammad bin Abdullah Al-Jadaan, Minister of Finance; Mohammad bin Mazid Al-Tuwaijri, Minister of Economy and Planning, Chairman of the Saudi Side of the Joint Group of the Saudi-Japanese Vision 2030, who is also the accompanying minister.

King Salman held a luncheon in honor of the visiting Prime Minister of Japan.

Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince, hold formal discussions in in the ancient desert city of al-Ula in Saudi Arabia with Prime Minister Abe on bilateral relations, especially in the economic, trade, investment and cultural fields. (SPA)

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman also held talks with Prime Minister Abe focusing on the economic, trade, investment and cultural fields, including aspects of cooperation in accordance with the Saudi-Japanese Vision 2030, according to SPA.

مراسل العربية من #العلا @altaley ينقل الأجواء التي صاحبت لقاء الأمير #محمد_بن_سلمان ورئيس الوزراء الياباني تحت خيمة في مخيم ولي العهد الشتوي. pic.twitter.com/XH027mZBKK — العربية السعودية (@AlArabiya_KSA) January 12, 2020

Abe also met Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah, Minister of Foreign Affairs. During the meeting, they reviewed bilateral relations and aspects of joint cooperation. They also discussed the latest developments in the regional and international arena.

The official Saudi news agency SPA said Abe and his delegation were received by senior officials including Economy Minister al-Tuwaijri at an official reception ceremony.

The Japanese premier’s visit to Saudi Arabia marked the start of a Gulf tour during which he hoped to ease tensions after the US killed Iranian general Qassem Soleimani.

During his five-day tour, Abe will also visit the United Arab Emirates and Oman, where a new ruler was sworn in on Saturday following the death of modern day Oman's founding father Sultan Qaboos.

“To avoid further escalation of the tense situation in the Middle East, (Abe) will exchange opinions with the three countries” he is visiting, Japanese government spokesman Yoshihide Suga said ahead of the visit.

“In each of the countries, we plan to ask for cooperation in ensuring a stable energy supply and the safety of vessels,” he added.

Japan last month announced it would deploy a military vessel and two patrol planes to the region to protect its shipping interests.

Last Update: Monday, 13 January 2020 KSA 00:46 - GMT 21:46