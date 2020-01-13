Following a shooting by a Saudi Arabian military student on an American naval base in December, the Saudi Arabian government is cooperating with the FBI and has helped US investigators link social media accounts with certain individuals, the Washington Post reported on Monday.

More than a dozen Saudi Arabian military students will be expelled from the US and sent home following the incident. The students have not been accused of aiding the shooter, Reuters reported.

On December 10, the Pentagon announced it was halting operational training of all Saudi Arabian military personnel in the United States. The FBI investigators found the shooter had connections to extremist rhetoric and possessed child pornography.

Saudi Arabian officials were quick to condemn the December 6 shooting at Naval Air Station Pensacola in Florida that left four dead, including the shooter.

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdul Aziz called President Trump to offer condolences to the victims’ families.

Last Update: Monday, 13 January 2020 KSA 18:16 - GMT 15:16