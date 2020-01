The Council of Ministers of Saudi Arabia reiterated on Tuesday its condemnation of Iran’s violations of Iraqi sovereignty, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The Kingdom reaffirmed its support for Iraq after Iran targeted two Iraqi military bases which host forces for the international coalition fighting ISIS.

The statements were made during the Council of Ministers session, which was headed by King Salman bin Abdulaziz.

Last Update: Tuesday, 14 January 2020 KSA 14:46 - GMT 11:46