The Arab Coalition has supervised the release of 38 detainees as part of an agreement between the internationally-recognized Yemeni government and the Southern Transitional Council, according to Saudi Arabia’s Ambassador to Yemen Mohammad al-Jaber.

The release of the detainees is part of the “Riyadh Agreement” which resolved the conflict which erupted between the two sides last summer.

“This step is important and positive and affirms keenness to implement the Riyadh Agreement and achieve security and peace in Yemen,” al-Jaber tweeted on Tuesday.

The second phase of the agreement will also include taking military and security steps to implement the withdrawal beginning on Friday under the supervision of the Arab Coalition.

The Yemeni government and the STC signed the “Riyadh Agreement” on November 5, under the auspices of Saudi Arabia’s King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who officially announced the deal.

