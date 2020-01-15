Saudi Arabia has appointed Princess Haifa bint Abdul Aziz al-Muqrin as the Kingdom’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO).

Her appointment was confirmed on Tuesday by Saudi Arabia’s office at the United Nations via its official Twitter account.

Princess Haifa’s has held several roles with the Kingdom’s Ministry of Economy and Planning. She has been Saudi Arabia’s assistant undersecretary for Sustainable Development Affairs, a position she held since December 2017. She was also the acting assistant Undersecretary for G20 affairs and was the head of the Sustainable Development Goals Sector between 2016 And 2017.

She earlier worked as a lecturer at the King Saud University from 2008 to 2009, according to the Saudi Gazette.

